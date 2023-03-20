OPPO Band: the connected bracelet is at a discounted price exclusively at Amazon

At Amazon, the Oppo Band Style bracelet sees its price drop by 25% and goes to €29.99.

To discover all the features of the OPPO Band Style smart bracelet, it’s time to take advantage of this good plan. Indeed, at Amazon, it benefits from a flash sale and currently going to €29.99 instead of €39.99.

OPPO Band Style > €29.99 at Amazon

The Oppo Band Style connected bracelet is less than 30 €

If this offer interests you, you will have to hurry quickly because this limited time offer will certainly run out very quickly. However, before you decide, take the time to discover the full functionality of this OPPO brand bracelet.

The bracelet in question is equipped with a 1.1 inch AMOLED screen with a definition of 126 x 194 pixels. Thanks to it, you will be able to know at any time your heart rate, your oxygen level in the blood, your calories burned as well as the quality of your sleep. At the slightest anomaly, the bracelet will warn you so that you can know your state of health in detail.

Regarding sport, the bracelet will be your ally throughout your training and your progress. Twelve sports modes are offered such as walking, elliptical trainer, cycling, badminton, swimming and many more.

However, if this product does not seem to meet your expectations, take the time to consult our comparison of the best connected watches.