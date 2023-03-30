Dragon Ball: this warrior that you cannot imagine would have defeated Goku as a child if he were evil

The canonical history and mythology of Dragon Ball spans literally years. So there’s an impressive number of stories, inside and outside of the story arcs that most fans are familiar with.

The original manga of Akira Toriyama It is considered the cornerstone of its mythology, but the reality is that both the anime, as well as the movies, video games, OVAs and other complementary products have ended up feeding the history of the franchise retroactively.

Perhaps we have the most perfect example of this in the case of Broly, a villain derived from a discarded design for Cell, who ended up becoming Goku’s antagonist in an OVA and then making the leap to the canon, in which perhaps he is The best movie in the entire franchise.

But with such a level of twists, changes, and additions to the formula, it is understandable that we have forgotten some essential elements of the original story, as well as the beginning of Dragon Ball Z.

For this reason, it is sometimes healthy to briefly review those roots and consider scenarios of alternative realities where the events or characters could be different.

Since from these theories we end up verifying the strength and solid consistency of the original story.

If Goku had been evil in Dragon Ball, this character would have defeated him without a doubt

During the original Dragon Ball plot we found out that Goku was a weird kid with a tail and the rare quality of turning into a huge beast if he looked at the full moon.

With the premiere of Dragon Ball Z we ended up getting answers to the mystery behind the origin of the protagonist. We discover that Goku is a Saiyan, a malevolent alien commanding our planet with the original intention of destroying everything and conquering it.

Image: Toei | We review the original mythology of the initial Dragon Ball saga to answer a basic question if Goku had never hit his head.

But when he was rescued by Grandpa Gohan as a baby, there was a brief accident in which our character ended up hitting his head to become someone good.

If that incident hadn’t happened, Goku would have grown to fulfill his original mission and destroy everything. There are multiple characters and deities that appeared in the original Dragon Ball timeline with enough power to take him on as a child.

But under the usual hands-off stance, unless it is a matter involving gods, it is most likely that the only human who would have faced and defeated him would have been none other than Master Roshi.

The maximum evidence of the result of this duel is found in the very plot of the manga and anime, when the disguised old man confronted and defeated Goku in the martial arts tournament: