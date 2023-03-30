Dragon Ball: this warrior that you cannot imagine would have defeated Goku as a child if he were evil

Dragon Ball: this warrior that you cannot imagine would have defeated Goku as a child if he were evil

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 30, 2023

The canonical history and mythology of Dragon Ball spans literally years. So there’s an impressive number of stories, inside and outside of the story arcs that most fans are familiar with.

The original manga of Akira Toriyama It is considered the cornerstone of its mythology, but the reality is that both the anime, as well as the movies, video games, OVAs and other complementary products have ended up feeding the history of the franchise retroactively.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *