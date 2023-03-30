House of the Dragon: season 2 will be shorter (and that’s very good)

House of The Dragon season 2 will only have 8 episodes instead of 10

This choice is justified by the story explains HBO

But a season 3 or even a fourth season would be on track, and we are therefore looking at the very long term.

They can’t wait any longer. Since the end of the first season of House of the Dragon last year, fans eagerly await the latest news on the sequel to this spin-off of Game of Thrones. And precisely, there is something new on this file.

Our colleagues from Deadline have indeed learned that season 2 will only include eight episodes instead of the ten originally planned. While some observers point to a cost-cutting policy on the part of HBO, the channel’s representatives deny it, and say that this decision is only made in relation to the story.

4 saisons pour House of the Dragon ?

It looks like some of the plot from Season 2 has been moved to Season 3, including a major battle. And here is where the good news comes. Indeed, this choice means that HBO is placed on the long term. While the third season would be confirmed, a fourth could also see the light of day.

HBO is preparing for it and is therefore embarking on a serious approach by asking its teams to prepare scripts, the cast and a concrete production plan to register over time. This changes a bit from habits where channels and platforms only think of one season at a time.

Anyway, it will take a lot of patience before seeing the rest. Indeed, the filming of season 2 will soon start in the United Kingdom, but the broadcast will not take place before the summer of 2024.

The difficulties of derived series

Note that HBO is also working on other projects derived from the Game of Thrones universe. Casey Bloys had recently explained himself on this subject, and he shared the difficulties encountered: “My philosophy is that a good script is the number one priority. I don’t launch series to have one or two a year. I want to do it based on stories that excite us…”.

He added: “Remember that to get House of the Dragon after Game of Thrones, we developed a lot of projects, shot a pilot, wrote a lot of pitches, before finding satisfaction”.