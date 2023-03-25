“DSDS 2023”: Bohlen about Natalie: “You really fooled us today!”

On Saturday evening, the last 12 candidates went from “Germany seeks the superstar” about everything. In Thailand, the jury team made its most important decision at the final international recall. Whoever makes it this time will definitely be in the live shows.

No wonder everyone’s nerves were on edge. Everyone expected the worst. And as if that wasn’t enough, ONE superstar contender turned the competition against her. Nathalie (29) and her sense of mission got on the nerves of many.

Aileen (23) was the first to clash with the brunette. Natalie claimed she would always interrupt her. An accusation in which the accused fell from all clouds. “I don’t even know what kind of drama this is.” Because it’s actually Natalie who likes to talk a lot. The next Zoff also gave an idea of ​​that.

This time the candidates were allowed to choose their own song. Lawa (25) chose “Umbrella” by Rihanna (35). Competitor Rose (24) wanted to give the reality star a few tips for the performance when Natalie got involved. Rose was straight to 180. “If we need you, we’ll call you.” Her opinion was clear: “It’s annoying when Natalie pushes herself in front of the camera every second.”

Even a crisis talk brought nothing. The troublemaker was not aware of any guilt. “I’m practicing my stuff, but I’ve got a little something to talk about.” The rest ranted in anger. The Baden-Württemberg native simply lacks self-reflection, according to the hard-hitting verdict from the group. Not a good omen for the showdown on the beach.

The last one stood for the participants recall before. jury chief Dieter Bohlen (69) suspected: “We will see candidates who were always good and are breaking today.” In fact, a lot went wrong with some. Lawa didn’t hit the notes. There was no sign of a choreography. Bohlen scolded: “Wrong notes, no feeling. You were staggering around there.”

Chief judge Dieter Bohlen Photo: RTL / Markus Hertrich

The stress didn’t just affect Rose’s mind. “My stomach is bubbling.” Before the performance, she even had to vomit, but then she couldn’t convince with “Starships” by Nicki Minaj (40). rapper Katja Krasavice (26) was disappointed: “I’m sad because I know you’re awesome and you can do it.”

But it got even worse for Aileen. With “Ohne Dich” by Vanessa Mai (30), the Schlager fan had chosen a song from his comfort zone, but shocked him with several blackouts and forgot the text. Aileen assured the jury: “I practiced a lot and it always worked.” Now the young singer had to tremble before the end.

Besides her, Felix (27), Tatjana (19) and Peris (24) also failed. Others, on the other hand, delivered in full. About Kiyan (25), who sang “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran (32) for his heart-sick mother, Bohlen enthused: “You stand there like an upcoming star. Great song, great feeling. You bring a lot with you.” Lorenz caused goosebumps with “All Of Me” by John Legend (40). And Natalie had chosen the right song with “I love life” in the version by Andrea Berg (57).

However, she completely misled Bohlen in making the decision. The hit producer reminded Natalie of her often mediocre performance in the recalls, then also said: “Today you really screwed us!” He meant that positively, even describing his protégé as the “biggest surprise of the evening”. Her appearance knocked him off his feet. So the 29-year-old was definitely in the live shows.

In the end it was enough for them too: Sam, Kiyan, Monika, Lorenz, David, Lawa, Aileen and Peris. In addition to Tatjana and Felix, the jury also took Rose out of the race. What the candidate did not suspect at this point: as a replacement, she is still present at the live shows.

The big stage is waiting there…