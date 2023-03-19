Due to insecurity, line 18 stopped entering the Santa Rosa de Lima neighborhood

From 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, bus line 18 stops entering the interior of the Santa Rosa de Lima neighborhood after the repeated criminal episodes.

The decision came into force this Saturday and industry sources announced that on Monday the companies will meet with the objective of deciding a formal determination before the wave of violence to which the drivers and passengers of the buses are subjected.

In the last fact, two passengers who were in the bus waited for the unit to enter the neighborhood to threaten the passengers and the driver and thus keep the vehicle.

One of the subjects who participated in the attack reached into his backpack and threatened the passengers. Posteriorly, began to hit the driver and force him to take a certain routeoutside the line that the buses on this line must comply with.