Six arrested for carrying weapons in Rosario

After several events recorded in the last hours, six people were arrested in Rosario. Some are minors and possessed weapons used in different criminal acts.

In Colón and Biedma, jurisdiction of the 15th police station, two 17-year-olds were arrested this Monday night. The subjects were traveling on a bicycle and tried to escape when they noticed the police presence. A firearm was seized from both of them.a 26 wheeled bike in which they circulated and a telephone.

On the other hand, this Tuesday at dawn on Calle Cisneros at 4000 A 19-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man were arrested with a firearm 32 long caliber revolver, a box of ammunition and the Fiat Palio car in which they moved.

Various items were found in the vehicle.such as the license plate for a motorcycle that had been stolen in Catamarca at 3600, cell phones, cash in a backpack (380,000 pesos), a bill counter, a firearm, and ammunition.

Finally, this Tuesday in Pizurno and Larrechea, They arrested a 17-year-old teenager and a 31-year-old man with a firearm 38 long caliber revolver with six intact cartridges of the same caliber inside.

The procedure was referred to the 10th police station for reasons of jurisdiction.