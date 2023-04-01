The micro increased in La Plata: what are the new values?

This Saturday The new rate schedule for groups in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) entered into force. After a 6.6% increase in the minimum ticket in La Plata and the region, the minimum ticket for local and interurban lines cost $43.12.

The Government had defined updating the rates every month based on the variations of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation. In the case of the buses in La Plata, the following is the section by section scheme:

From 0 to 3 km: $40.42 to $43.12 – an increase of $2.69.

From 3 to 6 km. from $44.13 to $47.08

From 6 to 12 km: $47.75 to $50.94.

From 12 to 27 km: from $51.13 to $54.55

More than 27 km. from $53.95 to $57.56.

At the end of 2022, the Government resolved that the tariff values are adjusted monthly from March to December of this yeartaking into account the General Level Consumer Price Index of the Greater Buenos Aires Region surveyed by INDEC.

From the Transportation portfolio, they indicated that the social rate will be maintained, which currently reaches 4.8 million people. It includes a 55% discount on the ticket. RED SUBE will also continue to operate, with discounts of 50% on the ticket for the first transfer and 75% from the second transfer in 2 hours from the first trip.

Trains also suffered increases and the minimum increased to $19.23 for the Roca, Belgrano Sur, Belgrano Norte and Urquiza lines. Meanwhile, for the Sarmiento, Miter and San Martín lines, the ticket rose to $24.88.