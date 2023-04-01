Vatican: discharged from the hospital, the pope is restored for Easter

Hospitalized last week, Pope Francis left the establishment and resumed his activities. He should officiate for Palm Sunday Mass from the Vatican.

The approach is fragile, but the message is clear and not without humour: “I’m still alive.“Pope Francis made a point of standing among the faithful, hugging a woman who had lost her daughter the day before. He then went, smiling, to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where he prayed for the cancer-stricken children he had visited the day before in his hospital.

fragile health

Reassuring images that contrast with those of last Wednesday, when the Pope seemed exhausted. It was a few hours before his hospitalization for an infectious bronchitis which came to add to an already fragile health. Colon operated in July 2021, he had to say a prayer from the balcony of his hospital room. The pope in person and the Holy See assure him, it is he who will preside over the Palm Sunday Mass from the Vatican.