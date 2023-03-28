Dungeons and Dragons: the collaboration with Minecraft announced | Pop culture

Dungeons and Dragons sbarca his Minecraft with an official collaboration that will see the arrival of a DLC of the video game and a’expansion of the gioco di ruolo entirely dedicated to all polygonal creatures of Minecraft. The announcement is given during D&D Directthe event in streaming dedicated to the community of Dungeons & Dragonsduring which time these were revealed and the first details of this new and very private collaboration.

Dungeons & Dragons X Minecraft: The Monsters Compendium

Starting from today, your D&D Beyond will be available Dungeons & Dragons X Minecraft Monsters Compendium a new content gratuitous che raccoglierà alcune delle creature più famouse del videogioco di Mojang Studios. A sviluppare this new supplement is stated Dan DillonGame Designer of Wizards of the Coast.

Il Monsters Compendium gave Minecraft will be a compendium similar to that previously made (spelljammer and dragonlance) and present 5 iconic creature Provenienti dall’universo del videogioco, allowing così ai giocatori che lo desidereranno di insertire questi particulararissimi mostri nelle proprie sessioni di Dungeons & Dragons.

Ogni creatura will be corrected by an introductory text that does not detail the characteristics and the relative blocco delle statistichenecessary to align to the system of games the peculiarity of the mostri di Minecraft.

In the piccolo bestiary it will obviously be his comparsa creeper one of the most iconic creatures of the video game and that is soon to terrorize the adventurous adventurers who are unimpressed. This because the D&D version of this mob rispects the characteristics of its video game counterpart, always taking surprises and characters.

Minecraft Monsters Compendium non si rivolgerà only agli appassionati di Minecraftthat in this way we will create an adventure of Dungeons & Dragons in the world of Minecraftma potrà essere utilizzato da tutti i DM che vorranno arrichire le proprie partite con qualcosa di inatteso e dalle unpredictable dynamics.

Dungeons & Dragons arrive in Minecraft

Otre al compendio dedicato ai mostri del videogioco la colaborazione tra il gioco di ruolo più famouso del mundo e Minecraft you will see the arrival of a DLC The theme that will immerse and play in the atmosphere and in the light of the amati dei Forgotten Realms.

The DLC gave Minecraft sarà un’adventure action rpg classica in cui i giocatori, nei panni di un personaggio (si potrà scegliere tra paladin, barbaro, mago e ladro) explore the world, affronteranno mostri e troveranno tesori.

The game experience of this DLC will be very similar to that of MinecraftI will present someone variations Think about rendering the best atmosphere and typical D&D gameplay. This will mean that the combat system of the game will be proposed in a revisited version which will include the special abilities of the diverse classes of characters.

Proceeding from the exploration of the world and with the progress of the plot and random characters experience (other che treasures), diventando così più forti e sbloccando delle nuove abilità speciali. La transposizione del gioco di ruolo terrà conto anche delle capacity del personaggio e dei tiri di dado traverso scelte multiple basate sulla scheda del personaggiothe cui esito sarà stabilito dai throw di dice.

Dungeons & Dragons X Minecraft sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme su cui è possibile giocare Minecraft and sarà a’standalone adventure around 10 ore Completely removed from the main content of the game (for gamer it will be necessary to install the game) and for this reason it is intended mainly for a single player experience that will play game also in multiplayer, inoltre a turn install the skin of the classi saranno accessible even from the outside of it adventure map.