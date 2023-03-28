Tuesday: Microsoft Teams brand new, USA reduce spyware

Microsoft Teams for Windows has been available in preview mode for enterprise customers since Monday. The US software company promises a faster, simpler and more user-friendly version of the communication app. Soon it should be available for all customers, only Mac users have to be patient. iOS 16.4 comes with innovations. And the US government Biden restricts the use of commercial spyware by US authorities, but grants some exceptions – the most important news in a nutshell.

Since its launch in 2017, the Communication app Teams to a Core of Microsoft 365 developed. According to Microsoft used by more than 280 million people worldwide every month teams. But with the current Teams app there was constant complaints about slowness, required storage space and other problems. Microsoft has therefore been working on one since 2021 from scratch new, second generation of the software. The should faster, easier and more user-friendly be. The new Teams version for Windows has been tested with business customers since Monday. Updates for Mac and the web will follow. The new Microsoft Teams is here

It’s not that long ago warned a UN reportdrones, that biometric recognition methods, artificial intelligence (AI) and Spyware like Pegasus and Predator increasingly led to “human rights are being obstructed and violated around the world“. Now the White House has decided that Restrict US government use of commercial spyware. This sees a Monday from US President Joe Biden issued decree before. However, there are exceptions. US President Biden is reducing the use of commercial espionage programs

Release day at Apple: On Monday evening, Apple iOS 16.4 released for general public to download. With a major update the manufacturer expands functions and eliminates errors on iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches. In addition, Apple seems to with many improvements and enhancements to its WebKit browser engine to prepare for an upcoming competitive situation in browsers, which the Digital Markets Act is likely to enforce, at least in Europe. iOS 16.4 is here: These are the new features

The core concern of the European data law is to To improve data exchange between companies and with the public sector. The law should development of new services contribute, in particular in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Public bodies will follow the plan access private sector data and can use this if this under “extraordinary circumstances” is required. The EU Council of Ministers has now agreed on its position on the planned Data Actbut urges one stronger protection of trade secrets and clearer definitions. Switching between cloud providers: EU Council calls for corrections to the Data Act

The FDP has prevailed: New cars are allowed in the EU even after 2034 with a combustion engine sold. But in this matter one has not gotten very farthan it that loud acting on the public stage suggested, according to our author Martin Franz propagated openness to technology becomes far-reaching consequences have and the accepted political crop damage have a long lasting effect. So what is this win worth? A comment on the failed combustion engine off: A weak victory

Also important:

The Euro 7 emission standard defines the durability of batteries in electric cars: After eight years or 160,000 km, the energy content must be at least 70 percent. Euro 7 emissions standard: Batteries in electric cars must last longer

Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer are retiring from management but will remain on the board of their transportation broker. The new CEO of Lyft will be former board member David Risher, who has management experience at Amazon.com and Microsoft, among others.



(noun)

