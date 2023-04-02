Dungeons & Dragons: Surprising success for the new movie

The adaptation of the popular pen and paper RPGs from Dungeons & Dragons, which opened in German cinemas this week, could become a small surprise hit at the box office! The film, starring Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis and Michelle Rodriguez, surpassed all other films in its first weekend and, thanks to good ratings and word-of-mouth propaganda, could become the next blockbuster video game adaptation!

Over 15 million on launch day

According to Variety, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves grossed $15.3 million on launch day alone. In addition, there will probably be at least another 25 million over the weekend, at least that’s the forecast.





Overall, these are solid numbers, especially for a video game adaptation to the big screen. So far, only the two Sonic film adaptations and Uncharted from last year have had real success. But it was also prominently occupied by Tom Holland. Especially in comparison to such films as Warcraft (2016), which is generally considered a flop, the new film will have to compete with the “Dungeons & Dragons” license.

That’s how much the film cost

If you look at the production costs of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, it quickly becomes clear that the numbers for the opening weekend are really good, but the film definitely still has to make a lot to be considered a real success: It cost the Paramount studio over 150 million US dollars, with eOne, a subsidiary of the games manufacturer Hasbro, also taking over part of the costs.

In any case, the critics’ ratings agree that the film is a success. On Rotten Tomatoes, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a meta score of 89%, and we were also impressed by the film in our review. Have you already seen the film in cinemas or are you planning to? Feel free to write that in the comments! Recently we were also able to talk to one of the dubbing actors in the new film about the dubbing profession, the best German dubbing actors and the German film industry. You come to the interview here.

Source: Variety