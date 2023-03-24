During a visit to Russia: Farewell words from Xi Jinping to Putin cause a stir

Chinese President Xi Jinping bids farewell to Vladimir Putin. His words caused a stir on social media.Image: Pool Sputnik Kremlin / Pavel Byrkin

Who on China’s more distance too Russia had hoped was disappointed: From Monday to Wednesday, President Xi Jinping was the guest of Vladimir Putin in Moscow – and at the end of the state visit he was firmly at his side.

“My dear friend,” Xi called the Russian president, who has an arrest warrant. The International Criminal Court accuses Putin of war crimes Ukraine – but that doesn’t seem to bother Xi.

Putin, Xi reaffirm strategic partnership with new deals

In Russia’s war of aggression, which violates international law China Putin backing. Russia is never portrayed as an aggressor in China. In February, Beijing presented a position paper on the Ukraine war that called for respect for sovereignty, an end to a “Cold War mentality”, a ceasefire and the resumption of peace negotiations.

It had disappointed internationally – also because it did not even provide for the withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied areas in Ukraine. At the state ceremony in the Kremlin, Putin and Xi reaffirmed their strategic partnership with new agreements.

Two agreements have been signed on the partnership and on strategic cooperation between the neighbors until 2030, Putin said at a joint appearance. Xi praises the “constructive talks” with Putin and speaks of expanding trade and economic cooperation with Russia.

USA and NATO send clear warning to China

Putin and Xi are demonstrating unity, which is probably met with resentment above all in Ukraine – but also among their allies. At last they warned USA before, China could possibly in the Ukraine war Waffen deliver to Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also warns China against arms deliveries to Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns China.Photo: IMAGO/TT / Jonas Ekströmer/TT NATO MEETING

Such a move would mean supporting and prolonging an illegal war, says the Norwegian in Brussels. So far, no evidence has been seen that China is supplying arms to Russia, but there are indications that Russia has requested arms and that Beijing is considering such a move.

For a long time, China stayed in the background when it came to the war in Ukraine went. China expert Temur Umarov explained in an earlier conversation with watson that it was a European war that Europe should take care of. China has obviously changed course. This is also shown by Xi’s parting words to his “dear friend” Putin.

Farewell words from Xi to Putin make the world sit up and take notice

“Right now there are changes like we haven’t seen in 100 years,” Xi’s translator says to Putin. The statesmen say goodbye after the three-day visit. “And we are the ones driving these changes together,” says the interpreter to Putin, who smiles and shakes hands with the Chinese head of state.

“Please take care of yourself, my dear friend,” Xi says before going to his Auto goes. “Have a nice trip,” replies Putin, accompanying Xi to his car and waving goodbye. An appearance that was supposed to show the closeness of the two again for the cameras. With effect: The dialogue ensures plenty of discussion on social media. Does Putin now have China on his side?

Chinese President Xi Jinping bids farewell to Vladimir Putin.Bild: Pool Sputnik Kremlin / Grigory Sysoyev

China pretends to rely on diplomacy in the peace negotiations – but to date there has not been a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang emphasized that his country has always taken an objective stance on the Ukraine issue and called on the international community to create conditions for peace talks. But the Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov does not assume that Xi will be on the phone with Zelenskyy in the near future. There had previously been corresponding media reports about a video call between Xi and Zelenskyy.

(with dpa material)