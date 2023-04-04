Dwayne Johnson will produce the human version of the movie “Moana”

Los Angeles (USA), Apr 3 (EFE).- Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, will return to the fictional universe of “Moana” this time as producer of the Disney film.

“It is an honor to be able to bring Moana’s beautiful story to the big screen,” said the actor on his Twitter account.

“Moana” tells how an adventurous teenager who dreams of becoming an expert explorer undertakes a risky mission sailing through Polynesia to save her people, a goal for which she will have the help of Maui, a demigod who seeks to recover his powers.

Johnson voiced the character of Maui in the story, which is inspired by the spirit of the actor’s late grandfather.

“Maui changed my life (I miss you grandpa) and it is an honor to collaborate with Disney Studios to tell our story through music and dance, which is who we are as a Polynesian people,” said the American actor with Samoan roots.

The film will be produced by Johnson, Dany García and Hiram García through Seven Bucks Productions.

Executive produced by Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the lead in the original film, Scott Sheldon and Samoan industry leader Dana Ledoux Miller will also produce.

“Moana” was a huge box office success in 2016, having earned more than $682,685 at the box office.

The protagonist became a feminist emblem by telling the story of a free, determined young woman, who did not involve a romantic story.

The possible start dates of the project have not yet been announced, nor which actors will give life to the characters in the story.