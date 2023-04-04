How the Chapultepec Zoo will celebrate its 100 years of history

The Chapultepec Zoo turns 100 and will celebrate with various activities (PHOTO: MARIO JASSO / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

He Chapultepec Zoo fulfilled 100 years of existence, so the government of Mexico City —headed by the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo—, will carry out different recreational activities to commemorate the creation of one of the most emblematic venues in the country’s capital.

Within the framework of the festivals that the Chapultepec Forest For the Easter holidays (from April 6 to 9), the CDMX Environment Secretariat (Sedema) presented the Animalistic Festivalwhich will honor the centennial of the zoo.

After the success of the Insecta 2022 Festival, Marina Robles García, secretary of the Sedema, explained at a press conference that this year the theme will be animals that live in the Chapultepec Zoo “Alfonso L. Herrera”, so there will be activities for the whole family to disseminate the work of the zoo and the preservation of Mexican species.

On the occasion of the 100 years of the Chapultepec Zoo there will be exhibitions of photos and giant animals (Photo: Sedema)

Just as in 2022 giant sculptures of insects were mounted at the main entrance to Chapultepec, this time the gate of the lions will have monumental animals, which will be of those species that live in the zoo. In addition, the main entrance of the zoo will also have this reception for the thousands of attendees who visit the place during the holiday period.

As for other areas of the forest, both in the first and in the second section of the Chapultepec Forest there will be seven mega animalsscale sculptures of different species that have been part of wildlife conservation promotions in Mexico.

According to Marina Robles, this activity is aimed at appreciating what the species are like, as well as taking pictures with the sculptures. Adults and children will be able to get closer to appreciate the details of the sculptures, among the species that will be exhibited will be a crocodile, a Mexican wolf, an eagle, among others.

At the entrance to the Bosque de Chapultepec there will be a zoo gallery (Twitter/ @ChapultepecCDMX)

There will also be five interactive installations to compare the dimensions of the human body with that of some animals that will be in the chapultepec festivalaccording to the secretary of the Sedema, seeks to disseminate scientific information on various animals.

On the other hand, there will be three photographic exhibitions in various places in the Chapultepec Forest. The exhibition of giant animals and some photographs will be until July 9, but as for the vacation activities, they will only take place from Monday April 3 to Sunday April 9.

The schedule that the Bosque de Chapultepec will have during this vacation period and in the Animalística festival will be from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and that is that another of the night activities that the park has will be the late night picnics.

Chapultepec Zoo turns 100 (Photo: Karina Hernández / Infobae)

* Giant animal exhibition

Located at the gate of the lions of Chapultepec, one of the main entrances. They will also be at the entrance of the zoo.

*Interactive installations of animals and humans – first and second section of the Bosque de Chapultepec.

* Exhibitions

“Totocalli The house of animals” – Avenida Juventud Heroica, first section

“Totocalli images for conservation” – Walk of the composers, second section

“Chapultepec Zoo ‘Alfonso L. Herrera’ 100 years making history” – Aquarium Gallery, first section

*Night picnic

* Talks with specialists

*Recreational workshops

* Performing arts performances

* screening of two documentaries

*Editorial submissions

A total of 120 recreational and outreach activities have been contemplated in the first and second sections of Bosque de Chapultepec. According to the head of the Sedema, this 2023 they have contemplated the arrival of 3 million visitors during the holiday period.

As for the inauguration of the photographic gallery of the Chapultepec Zoo, it was held on Saturday, April 1.