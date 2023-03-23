Dyn: New streaming service for sports fans – everything you need to know

“Dyn will be more than a sports channel”, promised Seifert. “The heart of our concept is the partnership with and for sport. By providing more free-to-air content than ever before, we are significantly increasing the visibility of the leagues and competitions. Through the agreed media rights revenues, more reach for the leagues, We also support clubs and their sponsors with the help of our ‘Move Your Sport’ concept for sustainable structural growth in sport.”

As a further building block Wontorra the “Dyn Media Network” through which partner associations, leagues, clubs and media partners receive extensive editorial material such as highlight video clips and accompanying interviews via the Dyn Content Desk, a cloud-based system for uploading and retrieving editorial content, for distribution via their own channels. “The partners of our Dyn Media Network are given the opportunity to distribute more moving image content than ever before via their own channels. In this way, specialist and regional media with game images benefit from the attractiveness of our sports and at the same time further increase their media presence,” explained Wontorra.

Show handball thanks to DAZN

In addition to all the technical and economic news, Dyn Media also presented other sports rights. Through an agreement with DAZN Dyn shows the games in the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League (women and men) with German participation. In addition, Dyn is planning to broadcast selected top games from top international clubs and the final tournaments of the EHF club competitions as lighthouse events of the year. The rights deal is valid until 2026, i.e. as long as DAZN holds the rights. In addition to the European Cup competitions, the Dyn handball portfolio includes the Handball Bundesliga, 2nd Handball Bundesliga, DHB Cup, Pixum Supercup and the Handball Bundesliga for women. There is also the Basketball Bundesliga, the BBL Cup and the Basketball Champions League as well as the Volleyball Bundesliga (men and women) and both DVV Cups, the Table Tennis Bundesliga and the TTBL Cup. The offer is rounded off by the field hockey Bundesliga (men and women), which will be broadcast live and free of charge on the Dyn YouTube channel in the first season.

Who will accompany all the competitions has not yet been decided. Due to the contractual situation of the commentators and reporters being considered, Dyn Media will only reveal their personal details after the end of the current season. An advertising campaign is also planned for July.

This article first appeared on Quotenmeter.de