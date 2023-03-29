E3 2023 is at risk of being cancelled; understand

E3 2023 is on track to be cancelled. After the announcement of Ubisoft’s withdrawal from participating in the event, rumors are growing that the world’s main gaming meeting will not take place in its first post-pandemic post-covid-19 version.

According to journalist Andy Robinson, from the Videogame Chronicles portal, the situation at E3 2023 seems critical and, according to sources heard by the professional, the tendency is for the event to be cancelled. It is worth remembering that, in addition to Ubi, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and EA had already confirmed that they would not go to the fair.

Ubisoft has confirmed that it will hold an online presentation around the same time as E3 to announce new additions to its game lineup. The French publisher, by the way, has great titles in development, such as Skull and Bones e Beyond Good & Evil 2the latter with some issues and no launch window.

So far, E3 2023 is still scheduled to take place between June 13th and 16th.

Sega and Tencent are also out of E3 2023

Two other giants in the world of games also warned that they will not participate in E3 2023. SEGA and Tencent confirmed their absence at the fair and should soon announce online actions for the same period.

According to IGN staff, both companies stated difficulties in the dialogue with ESA (Entertainment Software Association) and ReedPop, organizers of the event.