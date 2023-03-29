E3 2023: new publishers absent, towards a cancellation of the show?

Supposed to be held in June, the next edition of E3 worries more and more. To the point of never seeing the light of day?

Moment of nostalgia: do you remember the great era of E3? There was a time when, every year, the Californian video game show was expected at the turn. Taking place each year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, it experienced a slow period with the Covid-19. The pandemic has forced its organizers, the ESA, to review their copy. After a canceled 2020 edition, the show was held for the first time in a 100% digital version in 2021. But in 2022, it was simply canceled. It was already beginning to smell scorched, and the situation does not seem ready to get better.

New publishers cancel their participation in the famous video game fair

You’ve probably seen the news: earlier this week, Ubisoft said it was no longer participating in E3. A news that hurts, when we know that its CEO had first announced the opposite. Especially since previously, Nintendo and Xbox had also declined the invitation. For its part, Sony should also be one of the big absentees. And the rout doesn’t stop there. A few hours ago, Devolver Digital also announced its absence. But rather than organizing its own event, the publisher is turning to the competition. On Twitter, he announces a Return Direct “nouveau” et “costs” “during the Summer Game Fest”.

To rub salt in the wound, IGN turned to other publishers for their position. If nothing has yet been officially announced, Tencent and Sega have announced to the media their intention to stay away from E3. Worse, IGN evokes other publishers, who would simply not have spoken in public yet, ready to do the same.

E3 canceled: the hallway noise that worries

It is therefore many of the biggest players in video games who will be absent from E3 2023. So, inevitably, the rumor is running more and more: what if the show was canceled? Within the editorial staff of Gameblog, some argue that on the contrary, the opportunity would be perfect for independent developers to shine. Nevertheless, it is difficult to imagine the E3 betting mainly on the indie sector. Especially since even reputable journalists are expressing their concern. According to sources from Andy Robinson, editor-in-chief of VGC News, the ESA may well announce the cancellation of the next edition of E3 as early as this week!

It’s often difficult to separate fact from speculation about E3. But unsurprisingly, I really don’t hear good things. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it was canceled this week – but hopefully it won’t be. I’m so sorry for everyone behind (the living room), who did everything they were asked.

An emblematic video game fair, E3 could therefore be canceled once again. A hard blow from which he would have difficulty recovering this time. But it would seem that today, publishers and manufacturers prefer to bet on their own events. We are therefore waiting for an official communication from the organizers to confirm or deny the rumours. In the meantime, share your opinion with us. : do you think E3 lives on in recent years?