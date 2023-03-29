These 3 regions where you pay a lot of money for your motorcycle insurance

In 2022, the average price of a motorcycle insurance premium reached 623 euros on average in France, an increase of 6.9% in one year. But depending on the region, the prices range almost from single to double from 481 to 834 euros. Explanations.

The wallets of bikers never stop getting lighter and inflation is in full swing. The increase in the cost of raw materials and repairs weighed on the amount of the premium in 2022.

The national average for insuring your two-wheeler now stands at 623 euros, compared to 583 euros at the end of 2021, an increase of 6.9%, according to data collected by Assurland.com, the online insurance comparator. And this, despite a rather positive road loss experience in 2022 (-7% serious injuries in 2022 vs 2019 according to Road Safety).

“The price of some used models has soared, up to 25% for some scooters depending on the market. Repair costs are also on the rise, as is the cost of materials. These elements weigh on the amount of premium,” Assurland’s report explains.

Ile-de-France, the most expensive region

But the place of residence weighs very heavily in the amount of premiums. And in three regions, Ile-de-France, Corsica and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, prices are exploding reaching 834, 772 and 766 euros respectively.

This is almost double the prices in Pays de Loire (481 euros), Bourgogne Franche-Comté (484 euros) and Brittany (485 euros.

Average premiums by region © Assurland

“Traffic there is denser than elsewhere, leading to a greater risk of accident. In addition, two-wheelers are parked more often in the street than in closed garages, a criterion which also weighs on insurance rates “, specifies Assurland.

Other criteria play a major role. First of all the cylinder capacity of the machines. Riding on motorcycles between 125 and 600 cc obviously costs much less than on machines up to 1000 cc. Above, prices go down.

Average premium according to cubic capacity © Assurland

“The amount is notably fixed according to the displacement of the engine and the loss ratio linked to the machine, the more powerful models are therefore deemed to be more dangerous and therefore cost more to insure their owners”, indicates the report.

Assurland recalls that young license holders (A2) mostly buy motorcycles between 600 and 1000 cc: “There are therefore more ‘novices’ in this range, which explains the higher price in this bracket”.

With the risk of theft and accidents, the type of motorcycle also plays a role. If it takes 330 euros for a “basic” motorcycle, it will be 689 euros for a scooter, 732 euros for a roadster and more than 1200 euros for a sports car.

Average premium according to the model © Assurland

Female bikers pay less than male bikers

Age is also a determining factor. Young people are penalized by their lack of experience and perhaps their temerity on the handlebars of a motorcycle. They pay double the average premium, or 1,290 euros on average for those under 25. Under 30, the price is 849 euros. It goes to 619 euros up to 40 years old, 481 euros up to 50 years old, 426 euros up to 60 years old and 355 euros above.

But here again there are disparities. Women will generally pay less than men, on average 571 euros against 628. The difference is almost 10%. Unfair inequality? Not at all especially since since 2012, insurers no longer have the right to price according to sex. “Women drive less powerful models, and declare fewer claims than men, specifies Assurland. 98% of female bikers have not declared any for 3 years, against 95% for their male counterpart”.