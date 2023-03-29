Big Marriage: Shortly after midnight there is a fire in the sports club – flames cause enormous damage

“All the emergency services of the fire brigades from Rossach, Grossmarriage, Püchitz, Untersiemau and Sesslach had a short night,” says a report by the Rossach volunteer fire brigade on Wednesday (March 29, 2023). According to information from the police and the fire brigade, a fire broke out here with high consequential damage.

“At 12:42 a.m. the Fire brigades to a building fire in the Rossacher Sportheim alarmed. The fire was probably caused by a technical defect in a multiple socket caused”, writes the fire brigade. According to the police, the Cause of fire still determined.

Several hours of firefighting due to a fire in the Rossach sports center

When he arrives at the scene, he is Very heavy smoke in the interior of the sports center been. “The Rossach fire department’s breathing apparatus carriers extinguished the fire and were supported by the comrades from the Grossmarriage fire brigade in the interior attack,” the report says. To the Kparts of the false ceiling are also open to check the extent of the fire been.





The building was then blown smoke-free with a positive pressure aerator. “After re-checking the building with the thermal imaging camera and subsequent inspection of the object by the head of operations, first commander Björn Siegel, together with the criminal police, the building was handed over to the owner”, according to the fire brigade.

The operation finally ended at 4 a.m been. The According to the police, damage to property is estimated at a mid-six-figure amount. The Rossach fire brigade was supported by surrounding fire brigades and was therefore with 55 firefighters on duty.