Easter Holidays 2023: These airlines offer discounts with the INAPAM card

The INAPAM credential It can be very useful when traveling, since it can help reduce the cost of plane tickets for older adults who have this support.

However, this benefit only applies to people over 60 who have the credential. Currently, there is two airlines in Mexico that offer discounts when presenting the INAPAM credential: Magnicharters and Aeroméxico.

if you wonder What discounts do I have on flights with the INAPAM credential?the discounts offered can vary from 10 to 15 percent on domestic or international flight tickets, but they can only be obtained in person at the airline sales offices.

How to travel for free at Easter with the INPAM 2023 card?

Discounts vary between 10 and 15 percent



As it has been disclosed in The Truth Newsit is important to mention that there are some restrictions to obtain the discounts, such as the purchase of group packages, Basic class fares, Grand Plan packages and online purchases.

On the other hand, the IANAPAM 2023 card offers more advantages and benefits for older adults in Mexico. And one of these benefits is being able to use public transport for free.

As stated in the previous paragraph, the service is offered free of charge to senior citizens, as long as they have their updated card. Meet the list of free public transportation for seniors:

Meter

metrobus

Trolleybus

RTP

Cablebus

Light Rail

How to get the new INAPAM 2023 card?

Some airlines have restrictions when buying with this document



The requirements to process the INAPAM cardare an official identification, such as a voter ID or an identity card, together with the CURP, legible birth certificate, proof of address not older than six months and a recent child-size photograph.

Requests can be made from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Affiliation Modules of the National Institute for Older Adults installed in each entity.

