Easter Week: the ranking of most demanded destinations and the offers to take advantage of the holidays

Easter is an ideal time to make a short getaway and break with the routine

The long weekend of Easter, from April 6 to 9, is approaching and is expected to be one of the most important tourist moments locally. Although some choose to stay at home, many other travelers cannot resist the temptation to make a small escape.

With particularly good weather this year, Easter It is one of the long holidays in which most Argentines take the opportunity to make a short trip, which in some cases lasts almost the entire week.

According to research by Booking, 48% of Argentine travelers consider that investing in vacations continues to be a priority and 82% affirm that it is always worth traveling. With this in mind, the accommodation reservation platform carried out a study to find out the most popular destinations among Argentines during Holy Week.

At every opportunity, Iguazú becomes one of the most chosen destinations. (REUTERS/Kiko Sierich DO NOT RESPONSIBLE. DO NOT ARCHIVE)

The result brought few surprises since among the national destinations most booked by Argentines are Buenos Aires, Mar del Plata, Salta, Puerto Iguazú and San Carlos de Bariloche.

Some travelers will decide to cross borders and head to international destinations, where the most popular destinations are Madrid, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona and Paris.

On the other hand, from Alohar, another online platform for temporary accommodation rental, they recorded that the 4 destinations that stand out the most for Easter are Mar del Plata, Tandil, Mendoza and Puerto Iguazú.

Despite the fact that summer is over, the coast is positioned as a destination chosen for the long Easter weekend

“During January and February we had reservations in more than 90% of the houses and apartments that we have available in Mar del Plata,” they said from the platform. As for Iguazú, they commented that “this destination is consolidated as a highly demanded option for express getaways, but with one point that stands out from the rest: reservations are made just a few days before the arrival of each long weekend.”

Featured offers to travel to the most popular local and international destinations for Easter

-Package to Mendoza: two nights (from April 6 to 8) in a 4-star hotel with breakfast included, transfers and direct flights from Buenos Aires for a final $124,433 per person. (Take off)

– Package to Rio de Janeiro: three nights in a 4-star hotel, includes direct flights and accommodation with breakfast included, swimming pool with bar, gym, solarium and sauna for $195,000 per person. (Take off)

– Mar del Plata economic package: Three nights of accommodation in a three-star hotel with breakfast, includes bus tickets with services on board, two excursions -Miramar and Citi tour-, for $57,000 pesos per person. (Marcelo Gimenez)

– Package to Puerto Iguazú: three nights (from April 7 to 10) in a 4-star hotel with breakfast, includes direct flights and transfers for a final $213,786 per person. (To the world)

– Package to Bariloche: three nights in a 4-star hotel, includes direct flights, transfers, swimming pool, garden and free parking for those who wish to rent a vehicle, for $190,000 per person. (Take off)

– Package to Salta: three nights (from April 6 to 9) in a 3-star hotel plus direct flights for $177,221 per person; This package does not include transfers or excursions. (catch it)

– Package to Santiago de Chile: three nights in a 4-star hotel with breakfast included plus direct flights for $141,830 per person; This package does not include transfers or excursions. (catch it)

