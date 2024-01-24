eBay leaves 1,000 people unemployed in full wave of layoffs

Online retailer eBay Inc. will cut about 1,000 jobs, about 9% of its full-time workforce, as employee numbers and costs have outpaced its growth in a slowing economy. This is the latest mass layoff in the technology sector.

The company will also reduce the number of “contracts we have within our alternating workforce in the coming months,” CEO Jamie Iannone explained in a message sent to staff on Tuesday.

Those laid off will be briefed on Zoom calls with their bosses, added Iannone, who asked people to work from home on Wednesday to keep those conversations private.

“We have to better organize our teams for speed, which allows us to be more agile, work together and make decisions more quickly,” he added in the note that was published online.

The San Jose, California, company is the latest in the sector to announce workforce cuts following a hiring surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, when restrictions led people to spend more time at home and spend more money. In Internet.

Now, companies like Google and Amazon have made painful cuts to reduce costs and improve their results.

Google this month announced the departure of hundreds of workers from its hardware, voice assistance and engineering teams, while the platform TikTok said it will let go of dozens of employees in the advertising and sales departments, and the video game developer Riot Games, responsible for the popular “League of Legends”, will cut 11% of its roster.

For its part, Amazon said it will eliminate hundreds of positions in the Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions and two of its companies, Audible — an online audiobook and podcast service — and the streaming platform Twitch will lay off 5%, respectively. of its staff and more than 500 workers.

Spotify, Microsoft, Meta and IBM have recently announced similar measures.

Source: AFP