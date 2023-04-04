“Securing 550 jobs was the priority”

As the UN reported, until last weekend it was uncertain whether Integra could be saved from impending bankruptcy. There was great uncertainty among the employees, they feared for the future of the social enterprise and waited for their salary payments. In the Chamber of Labour, with President Bernhard Heinzle and Director Rainer Keckeis, everyone pulled out all the stops to be able to save the company. On Monday, the working group for preventive and social medicine (AKS) presented itself to the Integra workforce as a new shareholder, which was tantamount to a last-minute rescue. With that, the salaries were secured and the future of Integra was in the towel for the time being.