“Securing 550 jobs was the priority”

The securing of 550 jobs at the social enterprise Integra, for which the AKS as the new shareholder is responsible, does not only secure 550 jobs for the time being.
The social economy company Integra threatened to slide into bankruptcy. The organization in Vorarlberg is considered to be an extremely important and helpful organization for many: It supports long-term unemployed people in the state with the help of various sponsors. At Integra, 120 employees and 130 transit workers as well as around 300 people are currently preparing to return to work.
As the UN reported, until last weekend it was uncertain whether Integra could be saved from impending bankruptcy. There was great uncertainty among the employees, they feared for the future of the social enterprise and waited for their salary payments. In the Chamber of Labour, with President Bernhard Heinzle and Director Rainer Keckeis, everyone pulled out all the stops to be able to save the company. On Monday, the working group for preventive and social medicine (AKS) presented itself to the Integra workforce as a new shareholder, which was tantamount to a last-minute rescue. With that, the salaries were secured and the future of Integra was in the towel for the time being.
Use welcome synergies
In any case, the managing directors Patrick Breuss (Integra) and Georg Posch (AKS) were audibly relieved in the conversation on Vorarlberg LIVE with moderator Magdalena Raos. “Everything had to happen very quickly, at Integra the priority was to save 550 jobs,” said Breuss. In addition, one sees “very good synergies and intersections” between the two companies Integra and AKS, which should be used, Breuss justified the rapid entry as a shareholder. “We look forward to sharing these synergies.” The last few days would be remembered as “emotional ups and downs”, explained managing director Breuss.
The broadcast “Vorarlberg LIVE” is a cooperation between VOL.AT, VN.at, Ländle TV and VOL.AT TV and is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. There’s more here.