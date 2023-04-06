EDF and Docaposte launch Monha, a digital housing information book

Monha is a digital solution, designed by EDF and Docapost to facilitate the management of the housing information book.

Since January 1, the Housing Information Booklet (CIL) has been compulsory for all new housing and housing undergoing renovation work. “Monha is a kind of housing health book”, explains Frédéric Marcos, strategic manager of the Monha project for EDF, guest of Tech&Co.

Monha is a digital housing information book that facilitates knowledge of housing to bring it towards better energy efficiency. The idea is to have a history of the housing, its technical details and to know all the work that may have been done. The book can be issued by several players in the sector, who can “package this offer in their own service”, specifies Frédéric Marcos.

When buying a new home, this book is completed by the developer or the builder with the plans, the descriptions of the equipment and the notarial documents. Then this notebook is transmitted from owner to owner, which is now mandatory. During the work, the service provider can also add documents if he has the authorization of the owner.

Secure and Sovereign Storage

Monha’s solution is digital, although this notebook may be paper. “For us, it’s much more practical to put it in a perfectly secure digital safe”, explains Frédéric Marcos. Monha is based on the Docapost database “already used by more than 4 million French people for their payslip”, underlines Frédéric Dufaux, deputy general manager of Docaposte. The storage is done on “a French and sovereign cloud”.

Monah is also a communication platform between the real estate professional and the client. The owner is the sole master on board of this notebook.