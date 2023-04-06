The new Overwatch 2 hero Lifeweaver has finally been revealed

After getting the support Kiriko for season 1 and the tank Ramattra for season 2, but then being left completely empty-handed – it was no surprise that we would get a new hero for season 4 of Blizzard’s team-based shooter, but the question he comes has been shrouded in obscurity. There were some rumors about the previously shown concept character Mama Hong, but now we know that it is the flower-adorned healer hunk Lifeweaver – also called Niran Pruksamanee.

His skills are based, of course, in healing, and his primary fire is called Healing Blossom. It’s a sort of healing flower he sends off to allies, not unlike Brigitte’s Armor Packs, and by charging it up he can send off an even stronger variant. Like Kiriko, he can also not only heal, but also deal damage with the skill Thorn Volley.

Even more exciting, however, is the Lifeweaver’s ability to quickly draw allies and heal them with Life Grip, and the ability to deploy a flying platform with Petal Platform. Like Hanzo, he can also sprint forward a short distance, with the difference that Lifeweaver also heals himself somewhat on the fly. Should he die, he leaves behind a healing item that can be picked up by allies and enemies alike, and his ultimate is, finally, a large healing tree.

Lifeweaver enters the arena with Season 4 on April 11th. Watch the first gameplay trailer and Lifeweaver’s Lore trailer respectively below. See you in Eichenwalde, Moon Faith?