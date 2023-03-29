Eintracht Frankfurt: Bosses lose patience with a transfer believed to be safe

Negotiations with the Lyon star are said to have progressed very far.Image: AP / Daniel Cole

It actually seemed safe: the transfer of Houssem Aouar to Eintracht Frankfurt. “So some people know before I do where I’m going to play next season – that’s strong,” Aouar commented in March on speculation about a possible move in the summer.

But now the signs around Houssem Aouar are different again. The star from Olympique Lyon, who is on a free transfer in the summer, was actually at the top of the list for the Hessians. But now disillusionment is spreading. Is a deal about the midfielder still bursting?

The deal for midfielder Houssem Aouar was considered almost certain.Image: AP / Laurent Cipriani

Transfer to Frankfurt could still fail

The negotiations with the Lyon star are said to have been on the home straight. Financial questions were probably clarified – Aouar should receive a bonus of five million euros, reported “Sports1“. As a monthly salary, there was probably an amount of 250,000 euros. He is said to have already undergone the medical check-up, as various media reported unanimously.

But now the Eintracht bosses could lose patiencereported “Sports1“. The reason for this is said to be his brother’s behavior on the transfer issue. According to information from the broadcaster, the brother, who also acts as an advisor to the former French national player, should also negotiate with other clubs.

Houssem Aouar has played for Olympique Lyon since he was young

Houssem Aouar has played for Olympique Lyon since he was young. The 24-year-old has not played for any other club before, although he has been linked with other clubs from time to time. Ultimately, there was never a transfer.

Things weren’t going so well for the 24-year-old at his club recently either, struggling with injuries. The times when he had his highest market value to date of 55 million euros are over. Currently, this amounts to “Transfer market” to 15 million euros.