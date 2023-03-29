DIRECT. Through Flanders: last rehearsals before the Ronde... Follow the race

The season of the Flandrian classics is launched and the peloton makes a stopover in Roeselare, Belgium, on Wednesday. A few days before the second Monument of the season, the Tour of Flanders, everyone will seek reassurance.

The “holy week” of cycling continues. After Ghent-Wevelgem, it’s the turn of Through Flanders, Wednesday 29 March. Mathieu van der Poel being absent to defend his crown acquired last year, the candidates for his succession are numerous. In the Alpecin team, to try to succeed VDP, the Belgian Jasper Philipsen will wear bib number 1. Dylan van Baarle (crowned in 2021), Tiesj Benoot, Tom Pidcock, Stefan Küng or Mads Pedersen are among the favorites within a very strong peloton.

On the tricolor side, Julian Alaphilippe, Valentin Madouas or Anthony Turgis (2nd in 2019) and Christophe Laporte, winner of Ghent-Wevelgem on Sunday and second last year, will try to pull out of the game to bring back a victory that escapes a Frenchman since the success of Sylvain Chavanel in 2008.