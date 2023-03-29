OM: L1 better than Serie A for Tudor

Former Juventus player, Igor Tudor made a name for himself as a coach in Italy with Udinese and Hellas. So, is Serie A a better league than Ligue 1? Negative for the coach of Olympique de Marseille.

“Here, there is PSG, which in Italy has no equivalent, because today it is above Inter or Juve. Then you have three or four teams which, in terms of the workforce, they may have more quality in Italy, compared to their French equivalents. But from sixth place to last, it’s stronger here. If tomorrow there is Empoli-Strasbourg, Strasbourg wins by far. Reims against La Spezia, Reims wins a lot. When you go to play Reims, you see three or four players that you would like to take with you, same thing Strasbourg. Whereas if I am Inter and I play Empoli or La Spezia, I don’t take anyone. There is a cart that you can’t find in France, “said the Croatian manager for L’Equipe.

“The other fundamental difference is that in France there is a lot more rhythm. Because the typology of players is different. Here they are younger and more physical. In Italy, the intensity is not “It’s nothing to do. The English, they buy players from Lorient, not players in Italy, that means that here there are players who have the qualities to integrate into the best football,” Tudor insisted.