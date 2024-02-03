El Chulo makes his fans dance with his latest premiere: “Con la waist”

El Chulo has made all his fans dance with his most recent musical premiere, “With the waist”a song that landed this Friday on all digital platforms.

Since a few days ago the song began to play on the networksafter the reggaeton singer’s waist movement to its rhythm went viral.

“Go run to my YouTube channel because we already released ‘Con la waist’ so you know, I hope you like the video and enjoy it,” El Chulo shared on his Instagram after the premiere.

A day before, the singer, to generate more expectations among his followers, had uploaded to Instagram another video dancing his challenge for the song.

“Because I put witchcraft with my waist, with my waist / Because I put the mooring with my waist, with my waist” says the part of the chorus that has been echoed by many users on Instagram and TikTok.

If you are ready to move your waist, here we share this premiere of El Chulo: