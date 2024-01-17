El Funky asks for help to find work in the US: “I came to fight”

The Cuban musician and activist Eliecer Márquez Duany, known as “El Funky”, asked for help to get a job in the United States, a country he arrived two years ago after several months of persecution by the Havana regime.

“Hello brothers, I am looking for a job (I have a work permit), let me know,” he posted on Facebook.

He stated that “I have no regrets” because he went to the United States “to fight like any Cuban outside his land.”

He clarified that this is a practical issue that “has nothing to do with the fight” (against the dictatorship on the island and for the release of political prisoners, among whom is his friend, rapper Maykel Osorbo).

Funky is an important cuban rapperor that he was persecuted by the regime for his links with Osorbo and the opposition San Isidro Movement and as a result of his participation in the song “Homeland and Life“, which challenged the Havana regime and became an anthem against the dictatorship.

Several Cuban activists have gone into exile in USAwhere the road is not easy in the search for employment and economic stability.

In his publication he includes a photograph of himself where he is apparently seen working in a warehouse full of boxes.