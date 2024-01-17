NBA Warriors assistant dies at 46 years of age

NEW YORK.- The assistant coach of the Warriors the Golden State Dejan Milojevi, mentor of the star Nikola Jokic and former star in his native Serbia , died Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest, the team reported. Milojevi, a member of the currency’s technical team that was crowned champion of the NBA In 2022, he was 46 years old.

Milojevi was hospitalized in Salt Lake City after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday night at a private team dinner, the team said. Warriors . Golden State was scheduled to play Wednesday night against the Jazz match that was postponed by the NBA without immediately announcing a new date for it to be held.

“We are absolutely devastated by the sudden passing of Dejan”said the coach Steve Kerr in a statement released by the team. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for all of us who are linked to the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends and all of us who had the pleasure of working with him.”

Embed We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojevi’s sudden passing. This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. We grieve… pic.twitter.com/0wExlLlu5z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 17, 2024

Milojevi, 46, was completing his third season with the Warriors and was part of the group that won the championship of the NBA in 2022. He previously coached the national team Serbiaworking with a Jokic who was just taking his first steps before emerging as a Denver star and twice winning the award for Most valuable Player of the league, and that of Montenegro. He was a coach for eight years in Europa and was assistant technician in the selection of Serbiaalong with current Atlanta assistant, Igor Koskoskov.

“The NBA mourns the sudden passing of Golden State assistant coach, Dejan Milojevia dear colleague and dear friend to so many people in the global basketball community,” said NBA commissioner, Adam Silver. “In addition to winning the championship of the NBA of 2022 in his first season with the Warriors and mentoring some of the best players in the world, Dejan had a decorated career as an international player and was a distinguished head coach in his Serbia natal”.

Solid resume inside and outside the NBA:

Milojevi worked closely with Jokic, with the Los Angeles Clippers center, Ivica Zubac; the center of Orlando, Goga Bitadze; and the Houston center, Boban Marjanovicamong others, during his time as a coach in Europa. With the Warriorshe worked mainly with big men like Kevon Looneywho praised his attention to detail.

“Rest in peace, Deki,” the Dallas Mavericks star wrote. Luka Doncicon social networks.

Your previous experience in NBA It was in the summer league with Atlanta, San Antonio and Houston. Milojevi had a career of 14 years as a player and was chosen three times as the MVP from Adriatic League.

Milojevi is survived by his wife, Natasa, and his children, Nikola and Masa.

“Your loss is unfathomableKerr said.

Source: AP