Justice of Peru summons Alejandro Toledo for alleged money laundering

LIMA_ The Justice of Peru summoned the former president for next March 25 Alejandro Toledo , who led the country between 2001 and 2006, for a preliminary hearing for alleged money laundering.

Judge Richard Concepción summoned the former president to a court hearing after the Prosecutor’s Office requested a 35-year prison sentence for money laundering in relation to an alleged bribery scheme by the Camargo y Correa company in exchange for awards to build several roads.

The judge stipulated that the hearing take place “without postponement” and in person at the headquarters of the National Superior Court.

Third trial against Alejandro Toledo

The former Peruvian president is currently serving preventive detention in Barbadillo, east of Lima, after his extradition from the United States. This is the third trial that the president has faced.although the Prosecutor’s Office must still achieve an extension of the extradition period so that he can be tried, according to the newspaper El Comercio.

After setting the date of the hearing, and due to the length of the tax requirement, the judge granted 30 business days so that appropriate appeals could be presented in this regard.

The case dates back to the period between 2004 and 2005 and is linked to a transnational criminal organization for the irregular payment of commissions in public contracts in various countries.

To do this, offshore companies, financial operators and other participants were hired, which were used to pay bribes to public officials through complex financial operations, whose transfers would have been made in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Israel, among others.

Source: EUROPA PRESS