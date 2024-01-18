Cuban prospect signs with the Kansas City Royals for 2.4 million

Young Cuban prospect Yandel Ricardo officially signed with the Kansas City Royals with a $2.4 million signing bonus. reported journalist Francys Romero.

Ricardo, 17 years old and from Ciego de Ávila, is a multi-tool shortstop with power and speed, Romero describes him.

He is the 16th prospect in the current international class according to MLB Pipeline.

Romero shared images of the signing where Ricardo appears with JJ Picollo, Royals GM and René Francisco, Sr. Vice President.

This week the international signing period opened in MLB and several Cuban prospects have signed contracts with organizations.

One of them, the young Cuban baseball player Cesar Yanquiel Hernández on Tuesday fofficially signed his contract with the Houston Astros and will prepare to play in the Major Leagues.

This Wednesday, in addition, it emerged that the Toronto Blue Jays reached a multi-year agreement with Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguezthe Cuban pitcher who most impressed in the last Classic.

Rodríguez had abandoned his contract in the Japanese League, which was run by the Cuban Federation.