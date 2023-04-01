Wow! They discovered a new species of orchid in Japan and they have to know it

This discovery leaves us thinking about a lot of things, such as learning to look at our environment and knowing that we still have a lot to learn. At least, this was what happened with a research team from Kobe University in Japan that discovered a new species of orchid.

The funny thing is that this new species of orchid was in plain sight of allin the parks and gardens of Japan, until someone learned to look with a good eye at an orchid whose petals were similar to glass.

“Screen with spring and summer flowers, 1st half of the 18th century”. Photo: Getty Images.

Obviously, to define that it was a new species, 10 years passed and well, here we have the results.

They discovered a new species of orchid in Japan and they have to know it

Kobe University has shared photos of a orchid whose pink petals resemble glass cannon.

This orchid received the name of “spiranthes hachijoensis”in honor of the place where they were found, the isla Hachijojima de Tokyo.

And as we told you, it is not necessary to put together a large expedition to find this type of orchid. On the contrary, these orchids are in japanese parks and gardens. Here we leave you a photo so you can pimp it a bit, it’s beautiful, isn’t it?

Photo: @KobeU_Global

(This discovery has also led researchers to believe that other species in the various kingdoms could be found in everyday places, it’s just a matter of looking closely).

Spiranthes and poetry

We know that orchids and orchidaceae (Orchidaceae) belongs to the family of monocotyledonous plants, which stand out for the complexity of their flowers and their interaction with pollinators (bees, hummingbirds) or fungi.

And with these data, perhaps we are going to sound a bit insistent, but check, this data leads us to reflect on another topic: diversity within the same species.

The type of orchid discovered in Japan belongs to the genus spiranthes, which in turn is super diverse, although their common denominator is that orchids they grow in a spiral and usually flower at the end of September.

In fact, it is known as “woman’s braids” and since ancient times it has been the protagonist of Japanese poetics.

“Asphodel, Burnt Orchid and Fumaria Spicata, from ‘Hortus Eystettensis’, by Basil Besler (1561-1629)”. Photo: Getty Images.

For example, if this information beats you, it appeared in the oldest poetry anthology in Japan: Manyoshu, which brings together works from the 7th and 8th centuries. Amazing, right?

“Water droplets cling to an orchid, on February 13, 2009 in Long Beach, California.” Photo: Getty Images-Bob Riha, Jr.

If you want to review the full report from Kobe University, here we leave the link.

