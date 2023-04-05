The story of Horda, the dog and new member of the CDMX Firefighters

This time we want to tell you the story of Horda, the dog that will become the new member of the Heroic Fire Department of CDMX. Yes, it is about a hairy woman who was rescued by this capital emergency body.

Horde, the dog and new member of the CDMX Firefighters

As we told you here above, it was the CDMX Fire Department itself that shared the story of Horda, a dog they rescued and who will become their new member.

Photo: Chief Vulcano Cova // Horda, the dog and new member of the CDMX Fire Department.

Yes, it was the very official Twitter account of the Cova Vulcan Chief the one that presented Horde and that announced that it will be the most recent incorporation of the Heroic Fire Department of the capital, mainly to help the inhabitants of the Xochimilco mayor’s office.

But he also added that the same integration will help strengthen the dog-human pairing teams in the Mexico City Fire Department.

What is the history of Horde?

In the same publication of the Vulcan Chief, a photo of Horde and a TikTok video in which she tells her own story with a nice happy ending.

Yes, it tells us that the CDMX firefighters They found her sad, tied to a post and abandoned, so they rescued her. and they took her away to try to give her a better quality of life.

After that, they took her to a vet to check that she was in good health, to be bathed and brushed. and later joined the Heroic Fire Department of Mexico City.

Surprise! When they checked it out they realized that Horde was pregnant, so they believe that in a month or so, she will have her puppies..

