How to apply for maternity leave online?

The Mexican Social Security Institute offers all pregnant women a IMSS maternity leaveand now it is possible to process the disability form online without having to visit a Family Medicine Unit.

The goal is to ensure safety and make the process easier for pregnant women. However, there are some requirements that must be met before starting the online process, such as having attended a clinic for prenatal control at least once.

Before starting the online application, it is important to take into account that you must be between 34 and 40 weeks pregnant, have your rights in force at the IMSS, be registered in a Family Medicine Unit and have had at least one prenatal control appointment before week 34 of gestation.

How to process maternity leave at the IMSS?

To apply for disability you must be in the 34th and 40th week of pregnancy



To carry out the procedure, it will be necessary to comply with the established gestation time, as well as with the requirements to carry out the procedures from the web platform of the Mexican Institute of Social Security enabled for this purpose.

Once you have all your data, you can start the online process through the link provided. An access code will be sent to your registered email with a maximum duration of 30 minutes, and then you must complete and submit your application.

You will receive a confirmation email that the application was received, and then the IMSS doctors will certify the status of your pregnancy. Finally, you will receive the Maternity Disability Certificate via email and you must forward it to your boss or employer.

It is important to highlight that the registration of the application does not guarantee that the disability will be granted, since it will be subject to compliance with the requirements and to the review by the IMSS medical area. It is also important that you know that the registration of the application does not generate a document that covers the absences.

Once you obtain your Maternity Disability through the IMSS digital services and receive it in your email, you must send a copy of the disability and notify your employer to confirm your pregnancy status. Once confirmed, you will receive your subsidy payment in your registered account.

Requirements for maternity leave

The documents necessary to process the maternity leave IMSS 2023 are:

curp

Social Security Number (SSN)

Personal email

Telephone and address

Name and phone number of your company or employer

Email of your company or employer

Date of last period (FUR)

Estimated due date

18-digit interbank CLABE account number, current and in the name of the insured

When is disability paid?

Once you have met the established requirements and the disability calculation has been made, the payment of the corresponding subsidy will be carried out on the third business day after the document has been issued.

How many days do you get disability due to pregnancy at the IMSS?

Maternity leave grants 84 calendar days



In the IMSS, pregnant women are entitled to 42 days of disability before delivery and 42 days after delivery, which adds up to a total of 84 calendar days of maternity leave.

