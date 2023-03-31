War in Ukraine: what to remember from the day of March 31

“We will never forgive” the deaths of Boutcha, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday on the occasion of the commemoration of the crimes attributed to the Russian army in this martyr city of Ukraine.

Friday, March 31 was marked by the first anniversary of the Russian withdrawal from the martyr city of Boutcha, in Ukraine, which has become the symbol “atrocities” attributed to the troops in Moscow. Franceinfo looks back on the highlights of the day on the war front.

Ukraine ‘will never forgive’ Boutcha massacre

“We will never forgive” the dead of Boutcha, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky launched on Friday on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Russian withdrawal from this martyr city, which has become a crying symbol “atrocities” attributed to the troops in Moscow. “We will punish all the culprits”, swore the Ukrainian president, while commemorations are planned for the day.

“France does not forget and will not forget Boutcha, just as it will not forget the large-scale crimes committed on Ukrainian territory”also hammered the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron in a video message broadcast during a summit in kyiv.

On March 31, 2022, the Russian army withdrew from this city and all of northern Kiev, a month after launching the invasion of the country on the orders of President Vladimir Putin. Two days after the withdrawal, the massacre was known.

President of Belarus calls for a ‘truce’

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, called on Friday for a “truce” in Ukraine and talks “without preconditions” between Moscow and Kyiv. “We must stop now, before the escalation begins. I take the risk of suggesting a cessation of hostilities”, said Alexandre Lukashenko, in power since 1994, during a speech to the nation.

“It is possible – and it must be – to settle all territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues at the negotiating table without preconditions”he added. The Kremlin immediately reacted by assuring that concerning Ukraine, “nothing changes”. “L’special military operation continues, since it is the only way to achieve the objectives set by our country today”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

More than 15 billion dollars for Kyiv

The Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday validated the aid plan amounting to 15.6 billion dollars signed on March 21 with the Ukrainian government, paving the way for the disbursement of a first tranche. of $2.7 billion.

The four-year plan should make it possible to “to support gradual economic recovery while creating the conditions for long-term growth in a context of post-conflict reconstruction and on the way to accession to the European Union” (EU), recalled the IMF in a press release.

Emmanuel Macron visits China from April 5 to 8

The French president will search next week in China for a “space” dialogue with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the conflict in Ukraine, but France also wants to avoid any possible “disastrous decision” of Beijing aimed at supporting Moscow militarily.

“If China makes this fatal decision, there is a major strategic effect on the conflict”, warned an adviser to the French head of state.“We want to avoid the worst and that’s why we have to engage them, to present our position to them”he added in front of a few journalists.