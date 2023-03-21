This was the assault on an app driver in CDMX; he asked them to help him identify thieves to denounce them

Assault on application driver (Screenshot)

Through social networks, a application driver He shared the moment when two subjects assaulted him moments before the end of his trip on the streets of Mexico City.

The robbery occurred during the night of last Sunday, March 19, when the driver, identified as “Richy Mx”, started the trip under the name of “Ivette”; Despite a woman requesting it, a couple of men got into the unit.

In the recording, the two subjects are observed with a suspicious attitude, since they seemed to be tense, and they were also trying to cover their faces; one wore a face mask and cap, the other dark glasses and the hood of his sweatshirt on.

“Richy” confirms that they are going to the palms street and they answer yes. One of the passengers tells him to go through some alternate streets to “get there faster”, leaving the app’s recommended route.

The driver pays attention to his clients and leaves the main avenue. Upon reaching the destination, he asks one of them to stop a few meters ahead, later they both look at each other and say “yes”.

Upon mutual direction, the man who was sitting behind the driver told him apply a key to hang him while the other takes his cell phone, asks for his wallet and everything he had in the door compartment.

“Give me your wallet, give me everything wey, the thing about your door!”

The driver quickly gives them their belongings and even tells them where he had “change”, at the same time that he says: “Take it away, take it away, no farts”. When the assailants get out of the vehicle, the driver immediately starts up and is even heard accelerating to get away quickly.

Given these facts, the victim published the recording of the assault on his Instagram and TikTok account, asking his followers help to recognize them and initiate the corresponding complaint before the capital’s Attorney General’s Office (FGJ).

“Guys, if someone recognizes you, help me to file a complaint, the complete and uncensored video.”

The video went viral, as it reached TikTok 1.8 million views up to the time of this publication. Because the user “Richy Mx” shares on his social networks some entertaining fragments of his trips in the company of his passengers, he has more than 400,000 followers on the platform.

Users who usually see its content dedicated messages of support: “I’m very sorry. You who give us good times do not deserve it. Get over your scare soon, comforting hug for what it’s worth.”

“I hope someone recognizes them and you can file a complaint, it’s not worth it, you’re a hard worker and good vibes,” wrote another Internet user.

Others lamented that the culprits cannot be traced from the application and that in recent times the trips of that platform have become more insecure. “This app is already very insecure, there are many assaults and be more careful when they change your route, greetings, colleague,” said another user.

Supposedly, a person recognized the assailants and wrote in the comments that he knew their identity, although it is unknown if this is reliable information or a hoax.

According to data given last January by the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoall high impact crimes have been reduced by at least 50%.

For his part, the Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, said that the perception of insecurity in Mexico City it decreased by 30%, according to the latest National Survey of Urban Public Security (ENSU) from INEGI.