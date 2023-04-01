Televisa actor, after losing 120 kilos, talks about the tragic end of his wife

Ruben Cerdawho for several years was Televisa actorIn a recent interview, devastated, he spoke about how difficult it has been to lose his wife, Tere Herrera, with whom he assures that he continues to have a connection, and about the terrible health complications he had to face for years.

In The Truth News We let you know that on November 26, after being hospitalized for several weeks, Rubén Cerda’s wife, Tere Herrera, who was much loved in the entertainment industry, lost her life, after a long and hard fight against the cirrhosis.

The couple was together for 37 yearsand it is the actor Rubén Cerda, who through tears, reiterates the great love he still feels for his wife, managing to move netizens.

What happened to Rubén Cerda’s wife?

Tere Herrera, wife of Rubén Cerda, lost her life due to cirrhosis.



In an interview for Matilde Obregón, actor Rubén Cerda spoke of the great admiration he felt for his wife, Tere Herrera, whom he describes as a “wonderful” woman:

“She became friends with everyone at Televisa, how she moved, she was an extraordinary woman, I have beautiful memories of her, and great pride in having shared with her,” she said.

The actor, in the same way, spoke of the health complications that his wife, Tere, had to face, this because the obesity that he had, generated him fatty liver and this in turn, cirrhosis and at the time of his death, he was about to receive a transplant, however, days before he unfortunately passed away.

Despite his departure, Rubén Cerda revealed that he still shared a very special connection with who his wife was, assuring that at the time of her funeral he lived a very emotional moment:

“At the time of her cremation, a niece approached me and told me ‘you’re going to sing’ and I told her ‘I can’t’ and I heard her voice clearly saying ‘sing to me’, I sang as best I could, crying and everything,” said.







How did Rubén Cerda lose weight?

The actor Ruben Cerda underwent a bypass, with which he lost 120 kilos.



The actor Rubén Cerda in 2006, together with his daughter, underwent an operation bypassthanks to which lost 120 kilos.

Seven months after Rubén Cerda’s surgery, his wife, Tere Herrera, also underwent the same surgery and years later, their entire family had already undergone a bypass.

Despite the fact that in recent years, Tere, the wife of the Televisa actorRubén Cerda, had maintained a better lifestyle, the obesity that he faced for years brought several complications that ended up taking his life.

