El Hormiguero, to the United States: We have sold 200 programs

This Monday, The Anthill has returned to television with Coke Mesh like invited. An interview in which the artist and Pablo Motos They seemed very comfortable, and it was the prelude to a new talk between the presenter, Luis Piedrahita, the Monaguillo and Jorge Salvador.

A talk in which, precisely the latter, ended up becoming one of the protagonists of the night. Pablo Motos was outraged because his partner had gone to Miami for a week to collect the Rose dOr Latino award which they gave as best variety show. Those prizes are given there At the same time, there is an international market where programs are sold and bought.replied Salvador.

And after that, the presenter’s partner confessed that El Hormiguero is going to arrive in the United States: We have sold 200 El Hormiguero programs to be broadcast in the United States. It’s already closed. It’s not like we’re going to do the show there with another presenter, you’re going out therehe told Motos.

They proposed using AI

An agreement that comes after having negotiated with an American network, which also proposed using AI to translate the program: A network there that broadcasts in Spanish was interested in buying El Hormiguero and we sold it that number of programs. In the middle of the conversations, They told us that there would be the possibility, through artificial intelligence, of translating the program into neutral Spanish.. It is a Spanish that is used on American television, which is a mixture of Colombian, Mexican, Argentine… it is the language of Disney movies.

Now, that proposal ended up bothering Jorge Salvador: I was outraged. I told them that was not possible, and they still accepted the deal and we sold the 200 programs.

But, despite this, the Catalan then started thinking about the idea, and decided to try to see what Motos’ voice would be like in other languages: I went to the hotel and thought that with the AI ​​I could change the language and tone. of Pablo, I found it very interesting. I called an artificial intelligence company to do it.