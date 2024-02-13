Antonio Tejado’s reaction upon being arrested: He realized that he had no escape

Antonio Tejado entered preventive detention this Monday, as ordered by the Court of Instruction number 16 of Seville, since the Civil Guard investigators have considered that Mara del Monte’s nephew is the intellectual author of the robbery that occurred precisely at the artist’s home in August 2023..

Investigators point out that he would have been the person in charge of obtaining information on the distribution of the home, the victims’ routines, the location of the safe, and also of selecting the homes of greatest interest.

The Court of Instruction number 16 of Seville has agreed to the entry into provisional prison for María del Monte's nephew.

Tejado is one of the six people who have entered prison (two others were provisionally released), accused of belonging to an organization dedicated to robberies with violence and intimidation in homes. An accusation that has led him to be placed in preventive detention while waiting for the case to be investigated.

After his entry into prison, from And Now Sonsoles, Carlos Qulez has told how the young man reacted at the moment he was arrested, ensuring that he is broken: He sank, he cried like a child, he realized that he had no escape and he had to be treated..

The collaborator did not want to delve into a possible anxiety attack, but he did explain that the feeling was that the former Survivor contestant had no escape when he was arrested by the authorities, who had been dedicating themselves for months to the investigation of the operation Abgenawhich was initiated at the end of August following María del Monte’s complaint.

A prison with a respect module

As prison sources have explained to the EFE agency, Antonio Tejado has entered the Seville prison, where They have a respect module for those prisoners who, like Mara del Monte’s nephew, do not have a criminal record.

A prison in which those convicted in the case of fraudulent ERE are also found, such as the former Minister of Innovation, Francisco Vallejo, his former vice-minister, Jesús María Rodríguez, and the former general director of IFA-IDEA, Miguel ngel Serrano.

They planned a new coup

In addition, the Civil Guard has also reported that Those arrested were preparing a new coup with which they hoped to get close to a million euros. An operation that started from who would be the leader of the gang, the Russiana well-known professional boxer and champion of Spain in 2016. Finally, thanks to the actions of the agents, this blow has been truncated.

An organization in which Tejado would be the intellectual author, but which had other figures, in addition to El Ruso and another well-known robber in Seville, such as you crush them, those in charge of transportation, surveillance and guardian functions of illegal products; They also had a shock man which provided corpulence and aggressiveness.