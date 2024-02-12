Diego Torres and Vctor Manuelle open the previous gala of the Lo Nuestro Award

MIAMI.- The Univision network made official the presentation of the singers Diego Torres and Vctor Manuelle, who will be in charge of playing their music at the opening of Noche de Estrellas, the show that precedes the celebration of the Premio Lo Nuestro.

It will be an event that will last one hour starting at 7:00 pm on February 22 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, just before the curtain rises on a new edition of the region’s renowned musical festival. .

The Argentine Torres will be on stage to perform Better than yesterdayan inspiring success that is part of the singer’s famous career.

“Better than yesterday was born to illustrate that little push that we all need to bring joy to life. “Sometimes it is given to you by the people around you, sometimes you find it within yourself, and sometimes it is given to you by a song,” the artist explained.

Meanwhile, Vctor Manuelle returns to the event after last year he deservedly took home the Lo Nuestro Award for Lifetime Achievement, an award he received from Gilberto Santa Rosa, thanks to his brilliant 30-year artistic career.

It is expected that for the Night of Stars, the name given to the Premio Lo Nuestro pre-show, the salsero will release a new song.

For the main event, the singer is nominated for Artist Of The Year in the Tropical genre and Song Of The Year Tropical.

The host of Noche de Estrellas will be Adamari López, who will be accompanied by a stellar cast that includes figures such as Chiquinquir Delgado, Karina Banda, Ral de Molina and Gabriel Soto.