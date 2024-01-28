El Micha and Yomil turn on the dance floor with the premiere of “Tan Rica Tan Buena”

After weeks of waiting, fans of El Micha and Yomil Hidalgo you can listen to their new musical collaboration “So Rich, So Good.”

“Now available on YouTube, with the sound that identified us for a long time“I hope you enjoy it a lot,” El Micha announced on his Instagram profile.

Yomil, for his part, also joined in the promotion of the song by sharing on that same social network a fragment of the video clip that they both recorded during one of El Micha’s last visits to Cuba.

Micha asked his followers what they thought of the video on this topic and the fire emojis in the comments speak for themselves.

“The toughest in Cuba”; “This is what needs to be done. A great song like this hasn’t come out in years”; “Tremendous Cuban stick”; “The real trapton”; “What a rich collaboration”; “The salvation of the genre is back,” some fans wrote in the comments on El Micha’s YouTube channel.

“Tan Rica Tan Buena” is one of the songs that will be included in the new album by El Micha Distribution for the deliveries which is about to be released.