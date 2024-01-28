Messi will have an unexpected appearance during the next Super Bowl

Lionel Messi will be the star of a commercial for Michelob Ultra beer that will premiere at halftime of the Super Bowl on February 11 in Las Vegas, as revealed by the brand.

Michelob Ultra has already published a 15-second preview of what the commercial will be, which shows Messi ordering a beer at a beachside bar.

This is the first time that Messi appears in an advertisement during the Super Bowl, a fact that will further increase the Argentine’s advertising impact in the United States and the rest of the world.

“Having the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi, and the Super Bowl stage to kick off the year in an explosive way is something we are incredibly excited about,” said Ricardo Marqués, vice president of marketing at Ultra, in a interview con The Associated Press.

“Messi needs no introduction. The power that he has, the impact that his arrival in Miami had in the world of football and beyond make it clear to us that he is now a cultural symbol,” he added.

Messi’s partnership with Anheuser-Busch InBev – producer of Michelob Ultra – began in 2020.

The Super Bowl commercial is part of a considerable investment by that beer brand in football, as it follows the recent news that the brand will be a global sponsor of the Copa América that will be held this year in the United States.

Ultra is also expected to be associated with the World Cup that will take place in 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The figure of Messi is a dream for the marketing of multinational giants such as Adidas, Gatorade, Hard Rock International, Royal Caribbean and Apple TV, all companies with which he has signed contracts.

His presence on social networks also deserves an analysis of the repercussions it generates, given that he has almost 500 million followers on Instagram.

The Super Bowl estimates an audience of more than 100 million viewers by 2024.