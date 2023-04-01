El Paso wrestler disappears in San Antonio

El Paso— An El Paso professional wrestler and mother of three left a friend’s house in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday to attend the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

He never returned to the house to collect his luggage and one of his cell phones appeared under strange circumstances. Now her mother and her friends are desperate to find the whereabouts of 30-year-old Lynnette Martinez, whose location has not been known since March 25.

“Warrior women fight to the last breath,” Lynnette says on her Facebook page, where she identifies as her ring persona: “The Incredible She-hulk,” referencing the female version of the Marvel superhero.

The night of the fight, Lynnette told her friend, Sarah González-luna, that she would meet someone before the fight. She said the individual promised that she would introduce her to prominent officials within the UFC.

As a well-known fighter in the border region, Lynnette’s mother, Rosie Galván, said it’s not uncommon for her to receive such offers. On social networks, Martínez has almost 10,000 followers.

“She’s in the spotlight a lot because of the industry she’s involved in, at a time when she was trying to break into WWE, so it’s not uncommon for her to be surrounded by that kind of crowd or people, like that. that for us it is quite normal that she went to these big events,” said Galván.

Later that night, Lynnette’s friend said that she had not returned home. She texted Lynnette asking if she needed a ride to her home.

Lynnette responded by saying that she was fine and that the people she was with would leave her. She arrived Sunday morning and still hadn’t checked in.

Galvan said they waited until 10:00 p.m. Sunday night to see if Lynnette contacted them and if not, they would go to authorities. It was then that they contacted the San Antonio Police Department.

During the time they tried to call Lynnette, her phone was reportedly turned off. However, she was turned on for a brief time and a call was made to Lynnette’s friend.

Sarah said there was a male voice on the other end of the call, but they immediately hung up. That call was then traced to Austin, Texas, where authorities are now assisting in the search.

Lynnette’s family along with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police and the FBI are doing everything they can to locate her. Galván hopes that as word spreads about Lynnette’s disappearance, someone will come forward.

Martinez is 5 feet 2 inches (1.56 cm), weighs 120 pounds (54 kg), has purple and black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red dress with black and white boots.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.