El Trece: surprise at what happened to Guido Kaczka’s program this Thursday

Guido Kaczka He’s one of the most experienced celebrities in the media world, so it’s no surprise that he’s always trying to engineer some new show or change within his old formats.

The figure of El Trece is precisely someone historical within the channel and is, in addition, today, the main supporter of its rating. And it seems that Guido Kaczka has worked its magic again.

Guido is the only one in El Trece that manages to exceed two digits of rating.

“Los 8 Escalones” is such a successful format that it has even been exported to other Latin American countries, such as Chile. And here in Argentina Guido Kaczka has placed it back at the top, after an interesting renewal of the juries and the increase in the prize from one to two million pesos as an initial value.

As reported on Twitter by the popular journalist Nacho Rodríguez, last night, the conductor of “The 8 Steps” gave a real hit as far as audience figures are concerned.

The star of El Trece’s nocturnal prime time exceeded double-digit ratings after many months. “Los 8 Escalones” reached peaks of 10.5 in full competition with nothing more and nothing less than “Big Brother” on Telefe.

The audience measurements that confirm the great success of the driver.

undisputed leader

Guido Kaczka He is not only part of El Trece with his classic nocturnal trivia game. Let’s remember that he also produces “Welcome aboard”, a program that he himself hosted for years.

The changes in Laurita’s program, produced by Kuarzo, also took effect.

Now, who leads that format is nothing more and nothing less than Laurita Fernández, who is sustained in the evening grid thanks also to the new segments that have recently been incorporated.