LIVE – Pension reform and 49.3: the RN accuses Macron “of organizing chaos”

Follow the live

– The government chose to circumvent the vote of the National Assembly by forcibly adopting the pension reform via a new “49.3”, Thursday March 16, after two months of parliamentary battle. While the number of votes in favor of the bill was not assured, Elisabeth Borne thus announced that her government would be held responsible for this reform.

– In the Assembly as in the streets, the reactions were virulent. In several cities in France such as Marseille, Paris, Nantes or Rennes, clashes broke out between the police and several thousand demonstrators gathered to protest against the forced passage of the reform. A ninth day of actions and strikes is scheduled for March 23 at the call of the unions.

– The announcement of this 49.3 plunges the rest of the five-year term into great uncertainty. On Wednesday, before resigning himself to drawing this constitutional weapon, Emmanuel Macron had also considered, in the event of a vote and defeat in the hemicycle, the possibility of dissolution, according to majority executives. A motion of censure filed by the independent group Liot will be voted on Monday, March 20.

10h33

De Courson acts on “the failure of government”

Charles de Courson, centrist deputy from Marne and leader of the LIOT parliamentary group, said on BFMTV that the use of 49.3 “signs the failure of this government”.

10h23

A TotalEnergies refinery “will be shut down” this weekend

The TotalEnergies refinery in Normandy, where employees are on strike but where shipments continue, “will be stopped” from this weekend, Eric Sellini, CGT coordinator at the oil group, told AFP on Friday.

“The employees raised their voices” and “the main units will start stopping from tomorrow” so that “normally, the refinery will be stopped this weekend or Monday at the latest”, he said. he detailed, the day after the use of article 49.3 to have the pension reform adopted.

09h45

The RN accuses Macron “of organizing chaos”

The president of the National Rally (RN) Jordan Bardella suspected Emmanuel Macron on Friday of taking “an unhealthy pleasure in organizing chaos in the country”, denouncing “a coup de force” after the use of 49.3 on pension reform.

09h06

“We have a vocation to continue to govern”, says Véran

Government spokesman Olivier Véran said on Friday that the latter had “a vocation to continue to govern”, after Thursday’s appeal to 49.3 to pass the disputed pension reform.

08:50

The 49.3 “is not a failure”, says Dussopt

The Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt denied on Friday that the recourse the day before to article 49.3 to pass the pension reform was “a failure”. “It would be a failure if there was no text, but there is a text”, “it is not a failure”, affirmed the minister on RMC / BFMTV. He added that he would have preferred there to be a vote, sought by the executive “until the last minute”.

08h20

Ongoing action on the Paris ring road

About 200 demonstrators, gathered at the call of the Ile-de-France regional union of the CGT, obstruct traffic on the Paris ring road on Friday morning to protest against the pension reform and its passage in force, according to the AFP. The demonstrators descended on the tracks around 7:30 a.m. at Porte de Clignancourt, blocking traffic on the inner ring road, before heading in procession towards Porte de la Chapelle, forcing motorists to drive in step.

08:15

LFI supports the motion of censure

Jean-Luc Mélenchon announced this morning at the microphone of France Inter that La France Insoumise will support the motion of censure tabled by the group of independents in the “Liot” Assembly. He also announced to “encourage” “spontaneous mobilizations throughout the country”.

08:10

310 arrests in France

In all, 310 people (including 258 in Paris) were arrested in France on Thursday March 16 following the actions and demonstrations that took place on the territory after the announcement of the adoption of the pension reform, according to new figures from the ministry. inside. “The opposition is legitimate, the demonstrations are legitimate, the brothel or the bordélisation not”, continued on RTL the Minister of the Interior, denouncing in particular “burnt effigies” in Dijon and “targeted prefectures” at the end day Thursday. “Church and village squares are not ZADs!” he said.

07h55

Gérald Darmanin calls not to overthrow the government

“Monday, I call on LR parliamentarians to come to their senses and not overthrow the government” launched Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on the RTL set this Friday morning, when a motion of censure must be voted on. Monday, March 20 in the morning at the Assembly following the 11th 49.3 used by the Borne government since the start of the five-year term.

23h40

“Protect” the deputies of the majority

The patroness of Renaissance deputies Aurore Bergé asked Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Thursday evening to “mobilize state services” for the “protection of parliamentarians” of the majority, targeted by opponents of the reform of the retreats. “I refuse to see deputies from my group, or any deputy of the Nation, being afraid of their individual expression, afraid to vote freely because he would fear reprisals”, she wrote in a letter consulted by AFP. .

23h00

Place de la Concorde evacuated

The police intervened Thursday evening on the Place de la Concorde, in the heart of Paris, and dispersed the thousands of demonstrators hostile to the pension reform who had gathered there in the afternoon. At 11:30 p.m., 217 people had been arrested. The police intervened in the square around 8:00 p.m., in particular with water cannons and tear gas, after an attempt to degrade the Obelisk site, in the center of the square. The firefighters intervened to extinguish several outbreaks of fire on the square and in the surrounding streets.

10:15 p.m.

The deputies of the majority “stunned”

A “mess”, a “shock” or even a “crash”: several majority deputies say they are “stunned” by the government’s recourse to 49.3 on pension reform, in particular to the MoDem, who “pleaded to the end ” for a vote according to a press release bringing together the 51 members of the group. “It was a mistake to make 49.3 on a text like that given the state of our democracy. We had to go to the vote, even if it meant losing. I am in shock”, reacted the elected representative of Finistère Erwan Balanant ( Modem), evoking a situation “which is approaching the crisis of the regime”. Within the Horizons group, André Villiers, one of the most reluctant to reform, believes that “it’s a delayed mess” and that “in public opinion things will remain very crystallized”.

