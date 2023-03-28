The national government formalized the new increases in the minimum wage

The national government made official the scale of new increases that will be in force from April for the minimum salaryvital and mobile with an increase of 15.6% for the first month, 6% in May and 5% in June. Resolution 5/2023 details that “all monthly workers who complete the full legal work day must receive $80,342.

The same Resolution of the Ministry of Labor sets the minimum salary of $401.71 per hour for day laborers in the month of April. As of May 1, 2023, the labor portfolio established a salary of $84,512 for workers in a monthly dependency relationship with full time Daily employees must receive $422.56 per hour.

These are the new amounts for the minimum, vital and mobile salary. Source: (The Chronicler)

For the last month of the agreed quarter, the minimum from June 1 starts at $87,987 for those who work full-time and $439.94 an hour for day workers. The updating criteria they used, as they explained, “occur within the framework of inflation of 6.6% in February with a higher expectation for March”.

The Salary Council met the previous week to discuss the amounts of the minimum salary that will take effect in the second quarter of the year and determined that on July 15 they will carry out a new review instance. The vote yielded 30 positive votes, one abstention from the Workers’ CTA and one negative vote from the Autonomous CTA.

The Salary Council will meet again on July 15. Source: (The Andes)

In the Resolution that was known this Tuesday, it was also established he increase for “the minimum and maximum amount of the unemployment benefit”, which as of April 1 will reach $22,316.76. The new wage floor will reach some 400,000 workers “who are outside the agreement and will have an impact on the amount of the Potenciar Trabajo social plans.”