After the water leak at the hospital in Lund – the X-ray department about to dry up

The water gushed on the fifth floor of Scania University Hospital in Lund on Monday. The cause was a water leak that knocked out parts of the X-ray operation.

– The water leak was fixed yesterday and they are in the process of drying up and dehumidifying, says Magnus Aspegren, press officer at Scania University Hospital.

He says that large parts of the X-ray business are up and running again.

Run the x-ray machines in the evenings

– You can conduct both emergency and planned care, but have had to re-staff and run the X-ray equipment in the evening to make up for what was missed yesterday.

Magnus Aspegren says that the hospital expects to catch up by the end of the week.

At the same time, Regionfastigheter is inspecting the walls and roof to assess the damage.

