Puerto Rico joins the mourning of the massacre in Tennessee by flying flags at half mast – Hola News

San Juan, Mar 29 (EFE).- Fourteen vehicles were damaged this Wednesday by bullets of different calibers carried out by unknown persons in the Dr. Pila public residence in Ponce, the Police reported.

According to the Police complaint, several agents from the Ponce East Precinct were alerted to some explosions in the aforementioned residential area.

Upon arrival, the officers found 14 cars damaged by bullets of different calibers.

The Police coded the event with violations of the Weapons Law and destruction/damage/vandalism of property.

Agent Doel Santos, from the Technical Services Division of the Police Bureau, worked the scene.

